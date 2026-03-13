AS THE WAR “DRAGS ON,” TRUMP CONTINUES TO OBLITERATE ALL THE MULLAHS’ ASSSETS: Live Updates: Trump says U.S. “obliterated” every target on Kharg Island, as Iran war nears 2-week mark.

No, seriously, The Atlantic is talking about the war “dragging on” after less than two weeks:

The longer the Iran war drags on, the more Trump risks strengthening critiques from the anti-interventionist right, @will_gottsegen argues in The Atlantic Daily: https://t.co/FaIJzS2xYb — The Atlantic (@TheAtlantic) March 13, 2026