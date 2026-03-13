March 13, 2026

AS THE WAR “DRAGS ON,” TRUMP CONTINUES TO OBLITERATE ALL THE MULLAHS’ ASSSETS: Live Updates: Trump says U.S. “obliterated” every target on Kharg Island, as Iran war nears 2-week mark.

No, seriously, The Atlantic is talking about the war “dragging on” after less than two weeks:

Posted at 8:28 pm by Glenn Reynolds