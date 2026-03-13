March 13, 2026

COVID SHOT LINKED TO AUTO-IMMUNE DISEASE: If you developed Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) sometime after getting the COVID19 vaccination, there is strong evidence that the latter is related to the former. Symptoms of PMR are aching joints, especially in the shoulders and pelvis, which can be debilitating, according to Focal Point’s Nicholas Hulscher.

Posted at 3:29 pm by Mark Tapscott