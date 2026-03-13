CHINA’S BIRTH TOURISM IN US: Did you know Chinese officials often arrange to have children born in the U.S., which under birthright citizenship, automatically makes them U.S. citizens? Sen. Eric Schmitt (R-Mo.) says this is just one of many problems with automatically granting citizenship. The Washington Stand’s S.A. McCarthy has more from a recent Senate hearing on the issue.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.