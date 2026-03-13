THAT’S DIFFERENT BECAUSE SHUT UP:
Imagine if a man attacked a black church, specifically targeting black children, because a black man killed his daughter. Imagine if someone told you "that's not racism, that's blowback"
idk, that would seem like a weird take to me bc it's saying that the killer is not a someone… pic.twitter.com/ch7MQoZnFW
— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 13, 2026
Except it’s not a daughter:
The Michigan shooter who attempted to murder toddlers at a Jewish preschool claimed he had lost “family members” in an Israeli strike in Lebanon.
Those “family members” were his brothers, who were members of Hezbollah, a U.S. Designated Terror Group. pic.twitter.com/ayOILKFWYU
— The Persian Jewess (@persianjewess) March 13, 2026