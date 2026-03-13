THAT’S DIFFERENT BECAUSE SHUT UP:

Imagine if a man attacked a black church, specifically targeting black children, because a black man killed his daughter. Imagine if someone told you "that's not racism, that's blowback"

idk, that would seem like a weird take to me bc it's saying that the killer is not a someone… pic.twitter.com/ch7MQoZnFW

— PoIiMath (@politicalmath) March 13, 2026