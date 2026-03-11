I MEAN, HE’S NOT WRONG:
Every normal world leader is falsely described by Associated Propaganda (AP) and legacy press as “far right”!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2026
I MEAN, HE’S NOT WRONG:
Every normal world leader is falsely described by Associated Propaganda (AP) and legacy press as “far right”!
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 11, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.