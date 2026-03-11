VICTOR DAVIS HANSON: The Politicking of Barack Obama. “Now, I would say in another footnote, all of these speeches at these funerals that Obama presents are basically about himself. He always relates anecdotes, not about necessarily just about the politician in question, but about his interaction with him.”
