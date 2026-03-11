SADLY, BY “FANI WILLIS,” HE MEANS “GEORGIA TAXPAYERS.” Fani Willis can’t fight $17M bill in Trump prosecution, judge says. “The Atlanta judge overseeing the scuttled 2020 election interference case against President Donald Trump and others has barred Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from fighting their request for almost $17 million in defense costs. Willis was disqualified from the case before it was dismissed in November under a replacement prosecutor, allowing Trump and most of his co-defendants to seek attorney fees through a new Georgia law written with the case in mind.”

People wrongly prosecuted should be able to recover costs from the government, something that I have argued for for years. But there should be costs for overreaching prosecutors, too, not just taxpayers.