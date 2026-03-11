HAS TRUMP GIVEN UP ON ROLLING BACK HIGHER ED DEI? An interesting question, but my impulse is to say that he probably hasn’t. I’d prefer to see real rollbacks from Congress or the courts anyway. Shortcuts are tempting and may even work for the left when they have the total cooperation of the administrative state, but the right has to do things the hard way if they want them to actually occur.
