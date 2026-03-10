SO MEAT-LOVERS PIZZA ISN’T JUST DELICIOUS, IT’S A WOKE BITCH REPELLENT? AWESOME. “As if dating in this tech-obsessed era wasn’t difficult enough, women on social media have officially decided that those who favor meat as a pizza topping are a walking red flag.”

I’m happy not to be single, but if I were, I’d be happily avoiding these chicks and keeping my sausage.

The comments are hilarious: “Since real men eat meat and a lot of these snowflakes don’t want a real man. They prefer a feminine male.”

“I get a meat lovers pizza about twice a year, at best. That being said, the last thing I need is some ‘holier than thou’ pinhead making commentary about my choice. That date would last about 10 min at best. Can you imagine being married to someone like that???? Would be a fate worse than death.”

The open hostility to protein does seem like a sublimated hostility to masculinity. Who needs that?

Most readers were unamused.