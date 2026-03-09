PAYBACK: Trump Denies Biden’s Executive Privilege Request. Here’s Why it’s Biden’s Own Fault.

Biden himself set the precedent for this.

Only a sitting president can assert executive privilege, and in 2021, Biden denied Trump’s request to assert executive privilege over White House documents, thus allowing the partisan J6 Committee to use them for their bogus investigation. Trump sued to stop the disclosure, arguing that the committee had no legitimate need for many of the documents, which he said were unrelated to the Capitol riot.

Then, in May 2022, Acting National Archivist Debra Steidel Wall informed Trump’s attorneys that the Biden White House Counsel’s Office had formally requested NARA grant the FBI access to 15 boxes of Trump documents at Mar-a-Lago. According to Just the News reporter John Solomon, the same letter indicated Biden had authorized NARA to waive any executive privilege claims Trump might raise to block DOJ access. In other words, the former president who is now asserting expansive privilege protections is the same one who, while in office, helped engineer the unraveling of Trump’s privilege claims to fuel a bogus criminal investigation.