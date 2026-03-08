IT SHOULDN’T, SO STOP IT.
Why does the American Bar Association (“ABA”)—the lawyer’s wing of the Democratic Party—have a monopoly on law school accreditation!? https://t.co/LWWxBKfPfy
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 9, 2026
IT SHOULDN’T, SO STOP IT.
Why does the American Bar Association (“ABA”)—the lawyer’s wing of the Democratic Party—have a monopoly on law school accreditation!? https://t.co/LWWxBKfPfy
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) March 9, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.