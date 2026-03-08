REAL PROGRESS IN FIXING SSA: Biden era Social Security Administration Commissioner Peter O’Malley said that agency was “on the brink of collapse,” and a recent Inspector-General report pointed to dozens of unimplemented reforms that if implemented would save an estimated $4.9 billion.

The truth about SSA provides a much more encouraging portrait of the state of management of the federal agency that runs the biggest entitlement program in America, as I report today on The Washington Stand.

In fact, SSA under Commissioner Frank Bisignano is moving quickly to act on the dozens of outstanding recommendations, even as great progress is being made in shortening wait times for customers calling the agency and eliminating backlogged disability applications.