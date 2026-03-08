THIS MONTH, FREE IRAN. NEXT MONTH, FREE CUBA:
This photo won the 1960 Pulitzer Prize. A priest gives the last rites to a Cuban farmer, the owner of his land, who refused to work for the Castro regime.
He was executed without being given the right to defend himself.
The murderous regime that started with Castro will soon… pic.twitter.com/9rYg8xNisZ
— BowTiedMara (@BowTiedMara) March 8, 2026
Related:
Just heard from my husband's family in Cuba. 5 cities of people protesting against the Cuban regime. Begging for Trump not to take another week. Help them now.
It's crazy how our own American citizens hate President Trump, while other countries look at him as a savior.
This is…
— Sassafrass84 (@Sassafrass_84) March 7, 2026