WELCOME TO THE PARTY, PAL! NY Times Discovers Woodrow Wilson’s Racism to Smear Trump; Defended Him in 2010.

New talking points ahoy! The liberal New York Times now condemns former Democratic and “progressive” President Woodrow Wilson, founding father of the modern-day liberal state, for his deep racism and segregationist policies he pushed as president of Princeton University and president of the United States from 1913-1921. But that permission applies only to woke Democrats and reporters using Wilson to smear President Trump — no credit is given to conservatives for initially pushing the anti-Wilson argument into the mainstream. In fact, the paper mocked conservatives for speaking that truth, including in an infamous New York Times symposium reacting to Jonah Goldberg’s 2008 book Liberal Fascism and his thoroughly researched condemnation of the racist Wilson. White House correspondent Erica Green unloaded her hysterical 1,800-word hit job in Thursday’s paper under the headline “Trump Says He Is the ‘Least Racist’ President. But His Term Echoes a Grim Past.”

As Byron York wrote on September 24th of 2008, “Today is a red-letter day for the New York Times. For the first time, the paper has reported in its news section that the Rev. Jeremiah Wright once uttered the phrase ‘God damn America.’”

It took the Times a year to “break” the story of Andrew Cuomo hiding the Covid death toll in nursing homes after the Daily Caller initially reported it in May of 2020, and Scott Bessent rhetorically asked Timesman Andrew Sorkin in December, “You had what was one of the greatest scandals of all time… Joe Biden’s diminished capacity and the cover-up. Where was the New York Times?”

But of course, we know the answer to that:





No word yet if David Frum will re-reversing his opinion on Wilson now that the 28th president been finally rendered doubleplus ungood by the Gray Lady: “Frum’s article, ‘Uncancel Woodrow Wilson,’ appears in the March 2024 issue of the Atlantic. How perverse a choice is it to write on this now?” Particularly so when Frum himself correctly noted in 2013 that “Wilson was also the most disdainful racist to hold the presidency since Andrew Johnson in the 1860s.”

Flashback: The Hater’s Guide to Woodrow Wilson. “I come now not to explain Wilson, but to hate him. A national consensus on hating Wilson is long overdue. It is the patriotic duty of every decent American. While conservatives have particular reasons to detest Wilson, and all his works, and all his empty promises, there is more than enough in his record for moderates, liberals, progressives, libertarians, and socialists to join us in this great and unifying cause.”