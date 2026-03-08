IT’S NOT A JOKE, IT’S OPEN, DELIBERATE PROPAGANDA:
‘Devices found outside Gracie Mansion during anti-Islam rally’
Anyone reading that headline would think Gracie Mansion was being targeted by ‘anti-Islam’ demonstrators.
In reality, these ‘suspicious devices’ were hurled by Muslim men yelling ‘allah akbar’ at a crowd of… https://t.co/l7KG6RMQWv
— Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) March 8, 2026
It's basically to the point where I see a tweet about Islamophobia and my first thought is "which non-Muslims were victimized this time?" https://t.co/ZEn0JjgUem
— Noam Blum (@neontaster) March 8, 2026