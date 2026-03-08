IT’S NOT A JOKE, IT’S OPEN, DELIBERATE PROPAGANDA:

‘Devices found outside Gracie Mansion during anti-Islam rally’

Anyone reading that headline would think Gracie Mansion was being targeted by ‘anti-Islam’ demonstrators.

In reality, these ‘suspicious devices’ were hurled by Muslim men yelling ‘allah akbar’ at a crowd of… https://t.co/l7KG6RMQWv

— Councilwoman Vickie Paladino (@VickieforNYC) March 8, 2026