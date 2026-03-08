THE PRESS: MAGA IS FRACTURING OVER THE WAR.
Reality: Trump’s Approval Rating With GOP Hits 86 Percent Amid Operation Epic Fury: It’s the highest own-party approval rating of any 21st-century president at this point in a second term.
THE PRESS: MAGA IS FRACTURING OVER THE WAR.
Reality: Trump’s Approval Rating With GOP Hits 86 Percent Amid Operation Epic Fury: It’s the highest own-party approval rating of any 21st-century president at this point in a second term.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.