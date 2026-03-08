ROGER KIMBALL: Unconditional Surrender: When Wars Are Fought to Win.

Within just four or five days, virtually all of Iran’s senior leadership has been eliminated. Then its replacements were eliminated. “Their army is gone,” President Trump said a few days ago. “Their navy is gone. Their communications are gone. Their leaders are gone. . . . Their Air Force is wiped out. . . . They have 32 ships. All 32 are at the bottom of the ocean. Other than that,” he quipped, “they’re doing very well!”

The assault is not just continuing; it is ramping up. Just a few days ago, Israel destroyed a massive underground complex in the center of Tehran from which the (late) Supreme Leader Khamenei had planned to conduct the war. As retired Lt. General Keith Kellogg told Fox News, President Trump is “going after everything. . . . There’s a huge target list out there, and there’s no restrictions.” Kellogg, noting that he had never seen an operation like this, said that it’s not “whack a mole” but “whack a mullah. . . . This is a massive win for the United States.”

It’s also a massive win for the Iranian people. Just a week ago, the populace was cowed by the mullahs, their immoral “morality” police, and the murderous Basij thugs who terrorized the population. Remember, in January, they maimed and murdered tens of thousands of protesters. Tens of thousands. Now, a popular game in Iran is sneaking up behind Islamic regime clerics and knocking off their turbans. I like to see it. Around the world, exiled Iranians—often alongside Israelis and other Jews—are demonstrating in favor of President Trump. In London, a group of Iranians held a vigil, replete with candles and singing of the American national anthem, to honor the six American troops killed in Kuwait by an Iranian drone strike.