THEY MEAN, BESIDES A SPACECRAFT: Confirmed: Humanity Changed an Object’s Orbit Around The Sun For The First Time. “n 2022, NASA made history, deliberately smashing a spacecraft into an asteroid to see if it could alter the object’s orbit around its larger companion asteroid. We already knew that the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission was wildly successful, reducing the orbital period of the asteroid pair Didymos and Dimorphos by an astonishing 33 minutes. But new measurements have revealed something even bigger: The impact also changed the entire orbital path of the Didymos-Dimorphos system through space.”