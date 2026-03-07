THIS: The Volvo EX30 Shows Why Cars Still Need Buttons: The EX30 in the outlet’s long-term test fleet is described as an “absolute tech nightmare.”

FLASHBACK: Bring Back Our Knobs: Analog vs. Digital. “Not so long ago, if I wanted to adjust the heat in my car, or the volume on my car radio, I could grab a nice, simple knob. Turn it to the right, and the car got warmer, or the radio got louder. Turn it the other way, and the opposite occurred. I could always sense how far I was adjusting things—without ever taking my eyes off the road—because millions of years of evolution have produced a neurological feedback mechanism that lets me know just how much I’m turning my wrist. Easy, effective, intuitive. That’s simply good design, right? You’d think. But in most late-model cars, making those kinds of adjustments requires pushing buttons multiple times, or navigating menus within menus, and—almost always—taking your eyes off the road.”

This is a column I wrote for Popular Mechanics in 2009. But if you follow the original URL, instead of the archived one above, you get a new column on the same theme by someone else, from 2025. Why?