WELL, PEOPLE PROFIT BY NOT HAVING THE SWITCH PRESSED:
https://t.co/CjBOk0Wkfm pic.twitter.com/oHDYM4pUTt
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 7, 2026
Related:
Let me get this straight:
> literally 60+% of people in prison have already been arrested more than 3x already
> data very obviously shows that violent criminals will commit repeat offenses
> soft on crime DAs and judges are truly co-signing future death and destruction when… https://t.co/ZCb033Ni2q pic.twitter.com/p6dmaZ5dh9
— Arthur MacWaters (@ArthurMacwaters) March 7, 2026