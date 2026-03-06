NOT SATIRE: Come learn how Biden spent your tax dollars “to make the maps more gay.”
Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL): Can you tell me, what is ‘queering’ the map?
State undersecretary Rodgers: So, I think we were trying to make the maps more gay.
Mast: Literally? How do you make a map more gay?
Rodgers: Since the age of cartography we had to do good maps, but maybe they weren’t gay enough. I know also – I took critical theory in college – I think sometimes people use queer as a verb. I do understand that the maps … were of Czechia and Slovakia so maybe those countries asked for it. I doubt it, but I don’t mind.
Sorry, but this is NOT SATIRE. There is a real project called “Queering the Map” where gay people drop little pins to tell their stories. The Biden State Department funded said project.
It’s great to see Biden administration staffers queering the maps, making roads less racist, stealing women’s clothes from luggage carousels, and handing the Taliban two billion dollars worth of military equipment while bugging out of Afghanistan. The grownups were back in charge during those blissful four years, and those were all activities that grownups would do.