NOT SATIRE: Come learn how Biden spent your tax dollars “to make the maps more gay.”

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL): Can you tell me, what is ‘queering’ the map?

State undersecretary Rodgers: So, I think we were trying to make the maps more gay.

Mast: Literally? How do you make a map more gay?

Rodgers: Since the age of cartography we had to do good maps, but maybe they weren’t gay enough. I know also – I took critical theory in college – I think sometimes people use queer as a verb. I do understand that the maps … were of Czechia and Slovakia so maybe those countries asked for it. I doubt it, but I don’t mind.

* * * * * * * * *

Sorry, but this is NOT SATIRE. There is a real project called “Queering the Map” where gay people drop little pins to tell their stories. The Biden State Department funded said project.