PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE TRUNALIMUNUMAPRZURE:

Buried 2007 video of Senator Joe Biden discussing troop removal from Afghanistan. It would be a REAL SHAME if everyone saw this… "And you leave those billions of dollars of weapons behind I promise they're going to be used against your grandchild and mine some day" – The Big… pic.twitter.com/kptwzUjjCo — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) May 26, 2025

Besides the creepiness of Bad Touch Biden getting in a female voter’s face, 2007-era Biden has got a point about all those weapons being left behind. Too bad the “Politburo” that was running the White House in his name from 2021-2024 didn’t seem to care: Taliban parade US military vehicles, weapons to celebrate 3 years in power, AP reports.

It’s quite a bit of gear, actually: US left behind $7 billion of military equipment in Afghanistan after 2021 withdrawal, Pentagon report says.

And not just machinery: Millions of Dollars, Classified Information, and Biometric Data: Inside What the Biden-Harris Admin Left Behind in Afghanistan.