NOTHING TOO LUDICROUS FOR MSM ON IRAN: Brian Stelter, CNN’s Media Analyst, doesn’t have a clue about U.S. presidential decision-making or military planning, as is clear from his declaration that “Trump clearly has no plan or intention to explain to the American people why we went to war with Iran and what happens next and what victory looks like.”

Richard Pollock points to that Stelter demand and multiple others like it in the Mainstream Media as evidence that that these folks know nothing about what they are talking about and he reminds them that there was a reason FDR did not disclose to the media anything about the D-Day plan prior to that memorable day.