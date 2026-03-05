#JOURNALISM: Katie Couric asks Gavin Newsom if he’s “just ridiculously good looking” and whether he has “a Zoolander problem.”
Well, he has a Zoolander problem in that he’s dumb as a rock and obsessed with how he looks. . . .
