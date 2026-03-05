IT’S A GOOD START: In 9-0 Decision The Supreme Court Remove A Barrier Used By Some Appellate Judges To Slow The Pace Of Removing Illegal Aliens: Appeals Courts must accept facts as found in immigration courts if supported by “substantial evidence” — and may reject such findings only if a “reasonable adjudicator would be compelled” to do so.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.