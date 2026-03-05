AMERICA IS REMINDING ITSELF, TOO: America and Israel Remind the World How Wars Are Fought to Victory.

The U.S. has joined the IDF in that enterprise, but Americans have not seen their military fight that kind of war in a long time. For some, it is a disorienting experience.

The United States Navy is the subject of withering criticism, for example. CENTCOM seemed rather proud of itself when it revealed that a U.S. attack sub used a heavyweight torpedo to break the hull of an Iranian frigate — a first for U.S. submariners, according to Pete Hegseth, since World War II. But this “cowardly attack,” according to a detractor, disregarded the fact that the Iranian warship was “uninvolved in the war.” In addition, according to the “historian” Craig Murray, the attack amounted to a crime of war. “Despite there being no threat of any kind, the US submarine sailed away with no attempt to pick up survivors, leaving them to drown,” he wrote.

“Literal Nazi behavior,” the British journalist Richard Medhurst said of the U.S. Navy for executing that attack “in international waters” well outside “the combat zone.” Contrary to those who have convinced themselves that the Iranian ship was no threat to U.S. forces, however, the IRIS Dena, one of Iran’s newest warships, “was armed with heavy guns, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles and torpedoes.”

Naturally, every platform that allows Iran to project power is a legitimate target in this war, and the advanced American attack sub didn’t surface because that would expose its position to the enemy. These are best practices in combat if the objective is to defeat an enemy force.

For some, the U.S.-Israeli air campaign is just as vexing as the war at sea. “They are just carpet bombing a place more dense and crowded than New York City,” Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King said of the attacks on Iranian regime targets in Tehran. We can at least comprehend King’s ignorance. He just doesn’t understand what he’s looking at.

King doesn’t seem to know that the vertical pillars of smoke erupting from these strikes are indicative of penetrating ordnance (the column shoots upward because it is funneled in that direction by the crater the munition had just made). Nor does he seem to know that virtually all of America’s gravity bombs are fitted with Joint Direct Attack Munition (JDAM) kits that transform them from “dumb” bombs — the sort once used in “carpet bombing” raids designed to level a discrete area — into precision-guided weapons.

Indeed, the whole operation is “a war crime,” according to “human rights barrister” Geoffrey Robertson. “There can be no peace without justice, whatever happens to any future government,” he wrote, gesturing impotently in the direction of “international law.” The “warmongering powers” America and Israel “should have no say over a set of rules that should instead reflect the values of decent democracies,” he declared.

But the U.S. and Israel will have not just “a say” but unrivaled influence over the direction in which a post–Islamic Republic Iran progresses, because that is the spoil they will have won for themselves on the battlefield. Have we forgotten? That is how wars work.

What we’re witnessing is an informative exhibition of how complex military engagements are actually won — through the application of overwhelming and ruthless force.