CHAIRMAN XI WON’T LIKE THIS:

Iran's Navy, which was fairly modern in many ways and included a lot of Chinese technology, was decisively crushed in less than a week. If you think that statement wasn't heard in Beijing, you're insane. https://t.co/g5VaXW7KNy pic.twitter.com/NPnONLpzbB — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) March 4, 2026

Meanwhile, if you want to understand why “international law” isn’t taken seriously now:

The covert use of an Ohio-class SSBN inside Sri Lanka’s (EEZ) to torpedo and sink a vessel without declared hostilities violate the prohibition on the use of force under Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and undermine the legal order established by UNCLOS governing maritime zones. — Skyvel (@Skyvel21) March 4, 2026

Submarines are supposed to be covert, dumbass. This isn’t war, but collective self-defense on the part of the U.S., Israel, Saudi Arabia, and several other countries, which is explicitly allowed by Article 51 of the UN Charter. And the United States is not a party to the Law of the Sea, which might as well ban Baskin-Robbins clown cones for all the relevance it has here.

