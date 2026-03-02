THE LIES NEVER END FROM CERTAIN PARTS OF THE WORLD:
Notwithstanding that the picture is from Jakarta, does the Iranian foreign minister want to post a picture of the graves of the tens of thousands of innocent Iranians that his government killed in the streets last month? https://t.co/2XrSHMtciG
— Hussain Abdul-Hussain (@hahussain) March 2, 2026
Of course, those parts include New York and Washington, DC.
They didn’t want to show the Venezuelan people celebrating and waving US flags.
They don’t want to show the Iranian people celebrating and thanking Trump.
The leftist mainstream media are liars, traitors and sickening hypocrites of the highest order.
— Alice Smith (@TheAliceSmith) March 2, 2026