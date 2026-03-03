HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: ASU professor calls U.S. history a ‘400-year’ pattern of ‘reproductive oppression.’
You have to hand it to academia, they’re not backing down from the self-marginalization.
HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: ASU professor calls U.S. history a ‘400-year’ pattern of ‘reproductive oppression.’
You have to hand it to academia, they’re not backing down from the self-marginalization.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.