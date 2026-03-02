A REAL NAZI SCANDAL FOR A DEMOCRAT GETS LESS PRESS THAN A MADE-UP ONE FOR A REPUBLICAN: Dem Senate Darling Stumbles Into Third Nazi-Related Scandal Of Primary Campaign: Far-left crusader Graham Platner is once again in the news after two instances of elevating known anti-semitic voices in the last week.
