IT NEEDS TO BE SAID AND REPEATED:

“There are moments in history when a Nation must choose its future. We have been told that the state is our protector, the bureaucrat is our savior, and the politician knows more than the free man, that we must obey, that we must depend. But the truth is another: the world has only two types of people: those who live off what others produce—i.e., the parasites, that is, you—and those who produce everything that makes modern life possible.

“While you draft regulations, we create wealth.

“While you promise equality, we generate prosperity.

“While you distribute poverty, we multiply abundance.”

“The true battle of our time is cultural, philosophical, and moral. It is to choose the system that lifted millions out of poverty. It is to stop being an immature nation that squanders the future to hand out benefits in the present and to become a mature nation.”

“Governing with responsibility is governing for the Argentines of today but also governing for the Argentines of tomorrow.”

-Javier Milei