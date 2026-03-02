THE LEFT’S FAKE HISTORY:

The leader of Iran in 1953 wasn't democratically elected; there was no "coup"; and the US wasn't in charge of the (constitutional) removal of him from power. So it's fictional history. https://t.co/BzQ1pZiS9J

This is an ignorant talking point repeated by people who want to sound like they know the history. Mossedegh had dissolved the Majles, replaced the army leadership and Supreme Court and closed newspapers by the time the Shah used his constitutional authority to fire him. https://t.co/AKJDiU1nBN

— Eli Lake (@EliLake) March 2, 2026