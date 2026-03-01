THEY AREN’T EVEN HIDING IT:
Think about this:
Leftists cheered the assassination of Charlie Kirk,
And condemned the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Good. Evil.
They chose evil.
— Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) March 1, 2026
THEY AREN’T EVEN HIDING IT:
Think about this:
Leftists cheered the assassination of Charlie Kirk,
And condemned the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
Good. Evil.
They chose evil.
— Kentucky Girl (@Notwokenow) March 1, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.