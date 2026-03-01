THE NEW AMERICAN WAY OF WAR:

The 2026 calendar. Maduro in January. El Mencio in February. Khamenei in March announces the new American way of war. An unnoticed development in the history of conflict has taken place. For the first time in memory it is the kingpins, not the henchmen, who are dying first in… — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) March 1, 2026

More Iran bigs reported killed. "Iran’s chief of army staff and defense minister were killed in an airstrike targeting a meeting of the country’s defense council, Iranian state television reported Sunday. Gen. Abdol Rahim Mousavi and Defense Minister Gen. Aziz Nasirzadeh were… — wretchardthecat (@wretchardthecat) March 1, 2026