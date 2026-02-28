THIS IS HOW YOU KNOW WE’RE SERIOUS:

Kharg Island is Iran’s jugular. 80-90% of Iran’s crude exports flow through this supertanker terminal in the Persian Gulf. No Kharg, no oil revenue. No oil revenue, no regime. Every war plan, every sanctions package, every naval deployment in the Gulf orbits this one fact. https://t.co/E0mVmlC9ea pic.twitter.com/mRuT3gTY1s — John Ʌ Konrad V (@johnkonrad) February 28, 2026

And we’re able to shut down the flow of Iranian oil because the United States is now the world’s biggest producer of oil and gas by a significant margin. That, of course, is the strategic fruit of Trump’s energy independence policy. Wonder why other presidents didn’t pursue that?