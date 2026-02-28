February 28, 2026

IT’S ON: BREAKING: Trump Launches Strikes; Tells Iranians to ‘Seize Control of Your Destiny’.

Targeted killings of top officials and a massive cyberattack; seems like the goal is to weaken the regime and enable a revolution. Now let’s see if the Iranian people can step up.

Meanwhile, among the West’s useless class, things are going as usual:

Posted at 8:09 am by Glenn Reynolds