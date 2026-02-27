THE NEW SPACE RACE: NASA’s Artemis 3 astronauts won’t land on the moon after all. ‘This is just not the right pathway forward.’
It never was. The new approach is better, but not good enough. Cancel it and just hire SpaceX to get us there.
THE NEW SPACE RACE: NASA’s Artemis 3 astronauts won’t land on the moon after all. ‘This is just not the right pathway forward.’
It never was. The new approach is better, but not good enough. Cancel it and just hire SpaceX to get us there.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.