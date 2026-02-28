WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW:
This man is plucking pieces of the future from the sky, and putting them on a silver platter for all of humanity to enjoy.
Thanks Elon!
— Sholdon Daniels For Congress (@SholdonDaniels) February 27, 2026
WELL, THIS IS THE 21ST CENTURY, YOU KNOW:
This man is plucking pieces of the future from the sky, and putting them on a silver platter for all of humanity to enjoy.
Thanks Elon!
— Sholdon Daniels For Congress (@SholdonDaniels) February 27, 2026
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.