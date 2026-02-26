THE E.V. BUBBLE CONTINUES TO DEFLATE: Stellantis Lost $26 Billion, Now It’s Betting on Jeeps and V-8s. “Stellantis previously warned it would incur about $26 billion in charges as it backtracks on its timeline and investment in electric vehicles whose demand has slowed compared with growth projections at the time the decisions and investments were made. Many automakers have had write-downs as well, but Stellantis’ is notably higher. Ford took a $19.5 billion hit in December and GM reported it will take a $6 billion charge. EV sales continue to grow, but not at the pace automakers anticipated, which prompted investment in more capacity than needed at this time.”