I LIKE A STORY WITH A HAPPY ENDING: Armed Self-Defense: Pennsylvania Home Invasion Stopped Thanks to the Application of Hot Lead. “The burglar then called Mr. Homeowner’s bluff. Maybe the intruder thought the homeowner didn’t have the stones to use actually his gun. Maybe the bad guy thought the gun wasn’t really loaded, just kept in the home as a magic talisman against evil. The would-be burglar found out, however, that the gun was very real and that Mr. Homeowner had the stones to use it. A shot rang out, striking the intruder in the leg and dropping him right there. Police rolled up promptly to find the perp making a mess on the carpet. An ambulance hauled him off to the hospital and cops launched their investigation. No charges were filed against the homeowner. Lt. Steven Brooks made it clear the shooting appears justified, a clear case of armed self-defense while protecting a family.”