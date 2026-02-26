HAVE EMPLOYERS FORGIVEN COLLEGES? “[S]eventy percent of employers have either ‘a great deal’ or ‘quite a lot’ of confidence in U.S. higher education,” according to Morning Consult. I am gonna have to press X to doubt this finding given what Americans generally are thinking:

New FIRE data shows one-third of Americans have little to no confidence in U.S. colleges and universities. This seems hard to sustain for an industry charging 80 grand a year but what do I know? pic.twitter.com/qRYlvWG4Dp — Robert Shibley (@rshibley) February 24, 2026