IT WAS OBVIOUS EARLY ON THAT SURGICAL MASKS, CLOTH MASKS, AND OTHER “FACE COVERINGS” WERE JUST FOR SHOW, AND THAT ONLY N95 MASKS DID ANYTHING SIGNIFICANT: Pro-Maskers Accidentally Admit Masks Don’t Work, Debunking Anthony Fauci And Years Of Mandates.

In a new letter to the WHO head, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, several mask fanatics, in an effort to promote the use of N95 respirators, claim that surgical masks do not “provide adequate protection against flu-like illnesses including COVID,” according to The Guardian. The letter says that there is “no rational justification remaining for prioritizing or using” surgical masks, because they provide “inadequate protection against airborne pathogens.”

Hilariously, one of the organizers of the letter, Professor Adam Finkel of the University of Michigan School of Public Health, also debunked one of the most popular pro-masking arguments. Anyone who argues against masking on social media has come across someone responding, “Well, if masks don’t work, why do doctors wear them?” Ignoring, of course, that not all doctors wear masks, only surgeons do.

But Finkel specifically highlights that those masks were never supposed to stop viruses or respiratory infections, but were “invented to stop doctors and nurses from sneezing into the guts and the hearts of patients.”

Finkel went further, saying that surgical masks are to respirators as typewriters were to computers. Those masks, he continued, are “obsolete.”

So the forever maskers now admit that cloth or surgical masks do not stop airborne viruses. They admit that surgeons do not wear masks to stop respiratory viruses, and that wearing lower-grade masks, the exact type worn by the vast majority of the world for years on end to stop COVID, could not have possibly stopped COVID.