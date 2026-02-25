MOST PEOPLE DON’T KNOW ENOUGH ABOUT THIS DANGER: What to know about the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning after college student’s death. “First responders found 21-year-old Salve Regina University student Joseph Boutros unresponsive in his car on Monday in Newport, Rhode Island, where he was parked outside of a university building. Police said the vehicle’s exhaust pipe was obstructed by snow and that his death from carbon monoxide poisoning was accidental. The area didn’t have power at the time and Boutros told a fellow student that he was using his car to charge his phone, Newport Police Captain Joseph Carroll said.”

A common risk. Also people running gas generators in carports or garages with an open door, thinking that they’re well enough ventilated. They are not.