BUT OF COURSE: Democratic Lawmaker: Trump’s Request To Stand For American Citizens ‘Racist.’ “Rep. Janelle Bynum (D., Ore.) described President Donald Trump’s request that lawmakers stand if they believe the first duty of government is to protect American citizens as ‘racist’ and said the moment made her ‘uncomfortable.'”
