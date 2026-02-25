ROGER KIMBALL: What Trump got right in his State of the Union address.

The second thing I thought about was a fact I recently learned about Ulysses S. Grant. He was a great general, yes, and he was also a great, if generally under-appreciated, president. One sign of his greatness came posthumously. At his funeral, two of Grant’s pallbearers were Confederate generals. Grant had won the civil war, defeating the Confederacy, saving the Union. But in death he underscored his ultimate purpose: to unite the country. . . .

Article II, Section 3, Clause 1 of the Constitution stipulates that the president “shall from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union, and recommend to their Consideration such Measures as he shall judge necessary and expedient.” That duty was eventually codified into the televised drama we have today. It’s pure theater. In Trump’s case, it is an hour or two of Muhammad Ali-like oratory on stage. Trump does not speak like Daniel Webster or even JFK. He infuriates the left and leaves even some of his supporters a little queasy. But he connects with the people. His opponents may dislike his policies. They may bridle at his rhetoric. But no honest observer can deny that he is utterly sincere in his love of America and his desire to improve the lives of its citizens.