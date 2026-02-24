ON BOTH SIDES OF THE ATLANTIC:
The immortal visual of the entire Democrat party—upon explicit repeated invitation—refusing to stand for the core moral principle that US government owes its allegiance to US citizens and not foreign criminal invaders, is the most shocking image in the history of the US Congress.
— Stephen Miller (@StephenM) February 25, 2026
Imagine how awful a human being you have to be to vote against having an inquiry in to the mass rape of little girls
That's the Labour party pic.twitter.com/xAfjNTa2Gz
— Basil the Great (@BasilTheGreat) February 24, 2026