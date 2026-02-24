THEY DON’T KNOW HOW NORMAL PEOPLE THINK:

I cannot believe Dems fell hook, line, and sinker for Trump's message. Refusing to stand for the statement that we should support citizens over illegal aliens was a giant gift to GOP candidates in the midterms.

Omar and Tlaib angrily yelling back is just the icing on the cake.

— Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) February 25, 2026