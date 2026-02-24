WHEN A GOVERNMENT MAKES WAR ON ITS OWN PEOPLE: Stomach-Turning: UK Officers Used Police Cars to Help Traffic Girls for Pakistani Rape Gang, According to Latest Report.
In a civilized country they would face mobs with torches and pitchforks.
WHEN A GOVERNMENT MAKES WAR ON ITS OWN PEOPLE: Stomach-Turning: UK Officers Used Police Cars to Help Traffic Girls for Pakistani Rape Gang, According to Latest Report.
In a civilized country they would face mobs with torches and pitchforks.
InstaPundit is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to Amazon.com.