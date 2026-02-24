AT PJ MEDIA THEY’LL BE Liveblogging the State of the Union.
Starting here at 8:45. Our own Vodkapundit, Stephen Green, will be doing it too, and will post a link shortly.
But I wish Trump and JD would do this:
Constitutionally, Vice President Vance IS the President of the Senate. He has full authority and power to call for that voice vote, AND to rule if it passes.
AND, JD sure has the balls to make it happen.
THAT would be SOOOOOO FUN.
Demwit and RINO heads would be exploding for…
— Jerry Olson (@JerryOlson1) February 24, 2026