NEWSOM’S COMM SHOP CONTINUES TO FLAIL:

Was he talking to a dyslexia support group? No. He told a room of full of black people that they can’t read. pic.twitter.com/b37XE7HDxa

lol this is the worst spin job ever.

Because the will to power runs through victimhood on the left, Newsom’s going to wring every last drop that he can out of that “dyslexia:”

Did you know that Gavin Newsom was "dyslexic" before he brought it up last week?

It's obvious what he's doing. He knows that the woke left is going to heavily penalize him for being a straight, white guy. He desperately needed to surface some "oppressed" intersectional identity.…

— Colin Wright (@SwipeWright) February 23, 2026